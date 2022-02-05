Dry but cold for Sunday

Good Saturday! High pressure will continue to linger across the Great Lakes, bringing us dry conditions. Winds will be gusty at times throughout our evening, and wind chills will dip into the teens and 20’s… Winds will start to diminish as we head into the midnight hours as the high continues to center over PA. Temperatures will remain cool as an arctic air mass is in place. The high will begin to move offshore on Sunday. This will lead to warmer temperatures, a few clouds, and light winds. However, high temperatures are expected to get into the30’s lower 40’s, which is below average. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy but still chilly conditions. For Monday, We cold see rain across the D.C. Metro area as a cold front pass through. Mostly dry and sunny skies are expected heading into the workweek.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with light SE winds. Highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lower to upper 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower 20’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward