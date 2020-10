Dry and warmer weather for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! IT HAS BEEN A GLORIOUS DAY WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES. TONIGHT, EXPECT LOWS TO BE IN THE IN THE UPPER 40S/LOW 50S UNDER CLEAR SKIES. WEDNESDAY LOOKS NICE TOO, ALTHOUGH A LITTLE WARMER AS OUR WINDS SHIFT TO THE SOUTHWEST. DAYTIME HIGHS ON WEDNESDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S TO AROUND THE LOWER 80S IN D.C. A COLD FRONT LOOKS TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA LACKING ANY MOISTURE, SO EXPECT A DRY FRONTAL PASSAGE OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY, THEN TURNING SLIGHTLY COOLER FOR THE END OF THE WEEK. LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEKEND, RIGHT NOW THE FORECAST IS STILL UP IN THE AIR, NO PUN INTENDED. THE REMNANTS OF WHAT IS NOW TROPICAL STORM DELTA, TAKES A TURN TOWARD THE NORTHEAST, POTENTIALLY BRING RAIN BACK TO THE REGION LATE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. SINCE THE LONG-RANGE MODELS DIFFER GREATLY, WE’LL FINE TUNE THIS FORECAST AS THE WEEK WEARS ON. RIGHT NOW DON’T CHANGE YOUR WEEKEND PLANS, AS WE COULD VERY WELL CONTINUE TO BE DRY TOO.

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. LOWS RANGE FROM 49-60.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 75-85 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS BUT DRY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SUNDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

MONDAY: STEADY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF OUR DAY!