Dry and warm weather expected this week, before a gradual cooldown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE, DRY WEATHER AND AREAS OF FOG LATE AT NIGHT/EARLY MORNING WILL BE THE ONLY ISSUE THROUGH THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK. THE OTHER STORY WILL BE THE ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AS DAYTIME HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW 80S, BUT NOT RECORD-BREAKING, AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S. ON SATURDAY, A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH FROM THE NORTHWEST AND AS IT DOES SO, CHANCES FOR SHOWERS WILL INCREASE, BUT NO WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAIN IS ANTICIPATED. THE FRONT WILL STALL NEARBY THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND AND THIS, IN TURN, WILL KEEP US CLOUDIER THAT NOT, WITH AN OPPORTUNITY OF ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS THROUGHOUT THE REGION. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO TAKE A DOWNWARD TURN, WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND AND MORE OF A NORTHERLY BREEZE. BY TUESDAY NIGHT THE COLD FRONT LOOKS TO DROP SOUTH, ALLOWING FOR COOLER AIR WILL SLOWLY PROGRESS INTO OUR BACKYARD. EXPECT DAYTIME HIGHS TO BE SOME 5 TO 10 DEGREES COOLER THAN NORMAL BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 50-60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRY AND VERY WARM. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S OR LOWER 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AROUND. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

