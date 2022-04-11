Good Monday! Scattered showers will move in tonight as a weak cold front passes through. The rest of the evening will be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will dip into the 50s. Any lingering showers will move out heading into our Tuesday morning. This could cause for a soggy commute tomorrow. We start our Tuesday pretty cloudy, but then we will see a clearing of the skies heading into the day. Temperatures Tuesday will be warmer than Monday, with highs in the 70s. The rest of Tuesday looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies. A warm front will pass through on Wednesday, which will result in our highs reaching into the upper 70s. Some areas around the metro area could potentially get into the 80s. On and off again, rain is what we will see for our Wednesday.

We could see a few thunderstorms across northwestern Maryland. We begin to dry out, heading into our Wednesday night. Thursday will be another day to see some rain more into our area. The trailing cold front will begin to move into our area on Thursday, giving us another chance for scattered showers. Highs for Thursday will be in the 70s and 60s across the mountains. We begin to see drier conditions heading into our Friday and parts of our Saturday. Behind that cold front is when we will see cooler conditions return to our area. Temperatures for our weekend will dip back down into the 60s. Showers look to return to our area Saturday and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PM showers with mostly cloudy skies with southerly winds. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: AM showers with mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers across the area and a chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the lower 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of rain with highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s and 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows in the 40s.