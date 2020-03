Dry and cool weather overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT’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

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH PASSING MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. BREEZY MOUNTAINS. LOWS FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASING IN THE AFTERNOON WITH SOME DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS FROM THE MID-40S TO UPPER 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING CLOUDS AND LIGHT SHOWERS, BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY LATE DAY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

