Dry and cold through the weekend

Good Thursday! Tonight, with the rain and snow well away from the region, one should expect dry but very cold air to be with us. Temperatures this evening will drop down into the teens for most areas and the single digits along the Allegheny Front as an Arctic high system builds in from the north. Winds, combined with chilly overnight temperatures, will make it feel like the single digits for most of our region with below zero temperatures along the Allegheny Front!! As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for that area overnight. Mainly sunny skies and dry weather will stick around through the weekend as a coastal storm slide south of D, C.; however, the one caveat is that the storm could bring some light snow to parts of southern Maryland late Friday into Saturday. The coldest overnight temperatures are likely going to occur Friday evening and into Saturday morning with some areas along the Allegheny Mountains potentially having below zero temperatures. The overall pattern continues to be chilly heading into next week, with the next weather maker approaching the region on Tuesday. Stay tuned from WDVM on whether next week’s storm will be in the form of rain or snow.

With the cold air and a little bit of wind around, this is what it looks to “feel-like” over the next couple of mornings! Bundle up, folks! – ssumner@localdvm.comv

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures range from the single digits to the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Very cold. Highs in the 20’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs in the 20’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few mountain flurries. Highs in the 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation. Highs in the upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very cold. Highs around freezing.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30’s.

Have a safe great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner