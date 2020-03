Dry and breezy Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – GOOD SUNDAY! A WARM FRONT, COLD FRONT COMBINATION WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON, BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS. ANY STORM THAT DOES DEVELOP HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BRING HIGH WINDS, LARGE HAIL, AND AN ISOLATED TORNADO. WESTERN MARYLAND/ADJACENT EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA WILL BE FURTHEST REMOVED FROM MARINE LAYER AND THEREBY HAVE THE BEST SHOT AT A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER. TIMING OF THUNDERSTORMS STILL LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE BETWEEN 2-4 PM WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, AND 4-7 PM EAST OF IT. THE COLD FRONT WILL BE OUT OF OUR AREA BY EARLY TO MID- EVENING AND QUIETER WEATHER WILL MOVE IN BEHIND THE FRONT OVERNIGHT. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 40S TO UPPER 50S UNDER A WEST WIND.

DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR MONDAY, BUT IT WILL BE BREEZY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER WITH HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES. DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH LOW TEMPS IN THE 40S AND SOME LOW 30S AND HIGH’S TUESDAY IN THE 40S AND 50S. A STORM WILL MOVE SOUTH OF REGION TUESDAY NIGHT AND OFF OUR SHORELINE WEDNESDAY. BEYOND WEDNESDAY, THE WEATHER LOOKS SIGNIFICANTLY QUIET, WITH HIGH PRESSURE DOMINATING THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. OVER TIME, MILDER TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RISE ABOVE NORMAL BY SATURDAY.

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWERS AND T-STORMS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASING IN THE AFTERNOON WITH SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOL. DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!