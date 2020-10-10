Delta makes landfall as category 2 storm

Rains from Delta will impact our weather over the weekend into early next week.

Clouds will build for the first half of the weekend with dry conditions on Saturday, but Sunday will begin the showers from Delta that will continue into Monday. Showers Sunday should arrive late afternoon and early evening.

Overcast skies with rain showers likely throughout Monday will drop 1-2 inches of rainfall. Showers will exit out on Tuesday, and clouds will clear as we go into midweek. Temperatures midweek onward will likely be closer to average.

Late week, we may see an increase of clouds Thursday into Friday with a shower to come by the end of the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Winds may gust up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers exiting. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen