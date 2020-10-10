Delta downgraded to a Tropical Storm Saturday morning

As of 5 a.m., this morning Delta is now a tropical storm. Clouds have moved into our region early this morning and will likely stay in the region throughout the day. This will cause a change in forecasted high temperatures for Saturday. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 70’s. 80’s are out of the question as of now. We may be lucky to make it out of the mid 70’s.

Delta is slated to give us rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening. There is some suggestion that Delta may enter the region as early as mid to late morning. Regardless, by Sunday afternoon, we should see showers across the entire region. Heavier showers will arrive Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-3 inches.

Delta exits Monday afternoon or evening, leaving us with a passing cold front early Tuesday morning. We may see rain early Tuesday morning before things become a bit more clearer during the afternoon. We may see a few winds gust on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks nice and sunny! Temperatures look to be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s, but clouds will fill back into the region on Thursday and Friday to end the week; it looks like we may have another system pushing through as we head towards next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at five mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning becoming likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Rainfall totals from Delta will range from 1-3 inches.

Tuesday: An early morning shower before clearing out. A few winds may gust. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the middle 60’s.

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen