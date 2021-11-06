Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday morning with clear skies

Good Saturday! It’s Daylight Saving Time, so don’t forget to turn those clocks back tonight before you go to sleep. Firefighters also recommend checking the batteries in the smoke and CO2 detectors. Saturday night looks dry with cooler temperatures. The storm system off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas will stay well to the south for our Sunday. But there is a possibility the southern parts of Maryland could see a stay shower. However, winds in Southern Maryland could gust up to 15-20 mph. Whereas the rest of us, for our Sunday, will see high clouds building in. High pressure begins to work its way into the area Sunday night, which will allow for clearing and a gradually warming trend. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50’s, and we’ll see more of a warm-up for our Monday with highs in the low to mid 60’s. The middle of the workweek looks to be dry. We have a zonal flow that isn’t expected to bring rain into our area but will increase the cloud cover for our Tuesday. A trough associated with a cold front comes in for Thursday night into Friday. With this next system, we could see rainfall Friday into Friday night. Temperatures will remain above average for this time of year. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60’s, and some could get into the 70’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, not as cold tonight as last, lows in the mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, high-pressure rolls in during the evening hours, highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

MONDAY: Sunny, warm-up, with highs in the low to mid 60’s and lows in the low to mid 40’s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, with highs in mid to upper 60’s and lows in the low to mid 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, with highs mid 60’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the lower 50’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and lows in the low to mid 30’s.

DON’T FORGET TO FALL BACK AND CHANGE THE BATTERIES!!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward