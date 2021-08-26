Daily t-storms to continue through the weekend

Good Thursday! Tonight will be warm and humid with mainly dry conditions, especially after any storm dwindles by mid-evening. Patchy fog is also expected, especially in areas that have received rain this afternoon and evening. Once again, Friday will be hot and humid, allowing temperatures to climb into the 90s for many locations and heat indices reaching triple-digit heat. Late Friday, and heading into the weekend a weak cold front will approach the area, but it should stay to the north, allowing for summer weather to continue. Some storms, over the next several days, maybe strong to perhaps severe, with heavy rain and gusty winds being the biggest issues with any severe storm. The aforementioned front is forecast to drop into our region Sunday and stall nearby into early next week. Over the weekend a tropical depression in the Caribbean is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast as a Hurricane. Right now, the thinking is that the tropical system will interact with a cold front dropping in from the north by the middle of next week and keep us in a steady, wet weather pattern Wednesday into Thursday. Seeing that it is still too far away to determine specifics, stay with WDVM for the latest on our local weather and the tropics. Regarding temperatures, the stretch of hot and humid conditions may take a hiatus by the middle of next week, due to greater cloud coverage and rain.

Tonight: Isolated storm, then partly cloudy with some overnight fog. Lows range from 68-80 degrees.

Friday: Hot with partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, rainy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of the day!