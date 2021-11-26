Could see snow/rain mix for weekend

Good Friday! I hope everyone is staying safe out there while shopping. Mostly cloudy skies are what we will see for our Friday and even heading into tonight as a cold front continues to cross through our area. Gusty winds will play a significant role in our temperatures. Winds will be coming out of our west; gusts could be 30-40 mph. Heading into our Friday night, we will start to see the skies begin to clear and our winds shifting out of our Northwest; however, winds will still be gusty. The wind chill for our evening will be in the 20’s and teens in some locations, making it a colder night. Highs for today are expected to be in the mid to upper 40’s. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s. We start our weekend off with high pressure taking control, giving us another dry day. We will still be breezy for our Saturday as wind gusts can elevate to 20-30 mph. Partly cloudy skies are what to expect for our Saturday. A storm system will begin to work its way in our area for Saturday night, bringing us some rain and snow mix. We do start to clear out late Sunday morning. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 40’s. As this cold front moves out of our area, we will start to see temperatures fall below freezing in most of our area Sunday night. We will see a quiet stretch of weather as we head into next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy skies, breezy during the day with winds coming from the west. Highs in the mid 40’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, still breezy with lows in the upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: Dry start with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of snow and rain in the evening hours. With highs in the mid 40’s with lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Drying out in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50’s and lower 50’s. Lows in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with northwesterly winds with highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 50’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another chance of showers rolling through.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward