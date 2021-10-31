Could see rain/snow mix for our Tuesday

Good Sunday! Happy Halloween! Partly cloudy skies are what we will see for our Sunday night. A cold front will begin to work its way into the area for our Monday and will be exiting our area by the afternoon. This front will bring in drier, cooler air across the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. As we head into the evening, some freezing temperatures are possible across the Alleghenies. Lows Monday night can be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. For Tuesday, a trough works its way into the forecast, which could spark up showers throughout the day. However, those in higher elevations could see a rain/snow mix. Overall, Tuesday looks to be a chilly day with highs in the low 50’s. Lows for Tuesday night in higher elevations could drop into the low 20’s whereas the rest could get into the upper 30’s. This could prompt our first frost or freeze, affecting people who may still be growing their crops. Heading into the rest of the week, we could see below-normal temperatures for this time of the year. Some models now show that we could see a mix of rain/snow heading into Thursday and Friday across the higher terrain.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cooler conditions, lows in the upper 40’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower 60’s, lows in the lower 40’s,

TUESDAY: Showers possibly returning, with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Another chance for a storm system to come to the area, highs in the lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, highs in lower 50’s in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

Enjoy the start of your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward