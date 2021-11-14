Could see rain showers return by end of the week

Good Sunday! A cold front will work its way into our area tonight, bringing rain showers and higher terrains could see snow showers. The rain/snow will not be sticking around for too long; we are expected to dry out as we head into the later evening hours. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Sunday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. We’ll see another round of scattered showers Monday. Winds could be gusty at times on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s. High pressure begins to take control on Tuesday, bringing us drier conditions and slightly warmer temperatures. Wednesday night into Thursday, high pressure begins to exit, allowing for another cold front to push through Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of showers and snow in the higher terrain. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60’s. We will start to dry out as we head into our Friday and the following weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Chance of rain showers in the evening hours with higher terrain seeing snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy skies, with scattered showers and higher terrain, could see rain and snow mix. Highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, drying out, highs the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

THURSDAY: Dry start; another system makes its way into the area, bringing rain and possibly snow in the higher terrain. Highs in the lower to upper 60’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: Drying out, with partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s and lows in the low to mid 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Could see another chance of rain with highs in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward