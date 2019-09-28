Cooling off after seeing a record high

A mix of clouds will meander into Sunday as the system attempts to pass. Temperatures will be lower on Sunday. Temperatures will drop again on Monday into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s before rising into the 90’s by the middle part of the workweek.

This contrasting temperature trend will continue to vary week to week due to an influx of both arctic and tropical air trying the squeeze the last bit of summer out while trying to introduce cooler temperatures. Temperatures will still be above the average for all of this week, but changes will come as we head into next weekend.

A cold front will move through on Thursday and Friday giving us a chance for rain. This cold front looks to promise a significant temperature drop as we head into next weekend with temperatures finally returning to the average as highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with showers exiting out of the region. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with some sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plan to see partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Expect skies to be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Fairweather conditions with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with some sun. There is only a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Hoping to see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen