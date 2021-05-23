Cooler with showers Monday; Hot by midweek

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Possible scattered showers after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 60’s. NW winds 7-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy, cooler, with showers likely. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, warmer, and gradual clearing through the day. Chance of a pop-up shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and very hot. Chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and very hot. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro