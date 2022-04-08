Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain showers mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Some wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 50’s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro