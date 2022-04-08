Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain showers mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Some wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro