Good Sunday! Most of the showers and storms we have seen today will begin to taper off in the evening due to the loss of daytime heating. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s. The stationary FrontFront that is overhead will start to move to the north as a cold front works its way into our area Monday. Ahead of the cold FrontFront, we will see a southerly flow with warm and moist air. Temperatures on Monday will be a bit cooler than Sunday but will stay fairly warm, and most of us look to stay dry for our Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s. The cold FrontFront will move into the area Monday night. As this cold front moves through, there is a chance for us to see some isolated rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain totals look to be a half of an inch. We will start to see a shift in our winds on Wednesday from the northwest, which will usher in much cooler air. Below-average temperatures and dry conditions will continue throughout the end of the week. Highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees below late April climatology. High pressure moves in Thursday and Friday, which will give drier conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will begin to warm up heading into Friday and the following weekend.

7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with easterly winds with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooldown! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM rain. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great start to your workweek.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward