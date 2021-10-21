Cooler, but seasonal temperatures make a return to the area this weekend

Good Thursday! Tonight, a cold front will push through the area, bringing some showers and possibly a thunderstorm, especially near the Allegany Front. Friday, as the front sags south, will see the return of partly cloudy skies and cooler temps., as any rain chances seem minimal and confined to the Alleghenies. Over the weekend high pressure to our north will help to give us a mainly dry couple of days; however, clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a warm front approaches the areas from the west. Temperatures this weekend appear to be seasonal and certainly cooler than they were today, staying in the 60s, which is around average for mid-late October. The aforementioned warm front will lift northward through the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing areas a few sprinkles and light showers to the region, with the bulk of the shower activity staying in Pennsylvania. Currently, the thinking is that Monday will be the warmest and driest day, but eventually, our next weather system looks to arrive Monday night into Tuesday bringing widespread coverage of rain. Scattered showers may then continue into the middle of next week. Since there are discrepancies within all the long-range forecast models, not only is it hard in trying to nail down the timing of the showers but also forecasting temperatures. Some models’ high temperatures show the 40s, while others say upper 70s! Stay tuned to the WDVM weather team as we fine-tune your local forecast.

The latest on your weekend forecast…much improved. Currently, the thinking is that any shower activity will hold off until later Sunday night. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy with some showers. Lows to range between 49-66 degrees.

Friday: Variably cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with overnight rain. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

