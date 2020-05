Cooler and Windy on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – THE HIGH PRESSURE THAT MOVED OFFSHORE IS ALLOWING THE CLIPPER SYSTEM FROM THE GREAT LAKES TO PUSH THROUGH OVERNIGHT. SHOWERS WILL MAINLY BE LIGHT AND SCATTERED. ONCE THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH WE’RE LOOKING AT WINDY CONDITIONS ON MONDAY WITH A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. TEMPERATURES WILL BE COOLER AND ONLY STAYING AROUND THE MID TO UPPER 50’S.

ANOTHER HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE IN TUESDAY BRINGING US A COUPLE OF DRY AND SUNNY DAYS. TEMPERATURES STILL COOL BUT WILL BEGIN TO SLOWLY WARM UP ON WEDNESDAY. AS WE WATCH THE NEXT SYSTEM MOVE LATER IN THE WEEK, THE WARM FRONT SHOULD BE NORTH OF THE AREA BY FRIDAY WHICH WILL BRING ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES FOR THE REGION. WE WILL SEE SHOWERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE WARMTH AND SHOULD HAVE A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASING WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE. LOW AROUND 42 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50’S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 70 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!