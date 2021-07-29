Cooler and drier air pays us a visit Friday and Saturday

Good Thursday! After a day of potential storms, heading into the evening a powerful front will approach and pass through the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible up until the midnight hour, before going partly cloudy. Forecasted overnight low temperatures look to range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s, once again. Friday, a refreshing air mass will begin to build into the area, bringing us mostly sunny, less humidity, and cooler temperatures, making it feel refreshingly comfortable for late July. Saturday, like Friday, will also be mostly sunny and dry as high pressure moves overhead and temperatures in most places will be in the mid-80s. Sunday, some showers could develop as another front approaches and moves through the region. Sunday`s highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Dry conditions to follow on Monday, before the middle of the week brings periods of rain, possible thunderstorms, and temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for the following: Garrett, Allegany, Prince Georges, Montgomery and Charles counties in Maryland; DC, Clarke, Fauquier, Page, Culpeper, Frederick, Prince William, Shenandoah, Fairfax, Loudoun, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania in Virginia and Berkley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan counties in West Virginia. The Watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms, so please keep weather alert through the late afternoon and evening hours. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from 69-79 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, and less humid. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered thundershowers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Variably cloudy with a few storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a safe rest of the day!