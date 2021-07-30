Cooler and comfortable this week

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 58 (53-61)

Saturday: Partly sunny skies. Winds: Light WNW, High: 82 (78-85), Low: 63 (58-65)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

