Cooler air sticks around for the start of Winter

Today's Forecast

WDVM METEOROLOGIST

Tonight: Mostly clear with clouds by morning. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Lows in the mid 20’s.

1st Day of Winter: Mostly cloudy skies. Light winds 3-5 mph, Highs in the mid to upper 40’s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40’s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

