Good Tuesday! Tonight, under mostly clear skies and a south wind, temperatures are forecast to be a bit milder than last night and range from the upper 40s to near 50. Some patchy valley fog may develop overnight, so please stay safe Wednesday morning if you encounter some foggy spots. Wednesday, as high pressure moves offshore, mostly dry conditions look to hang around for the better part of the day before clouds roll back in Wednesday evening into Thursday. Since temperatures will be quite warm, we will have scattered rain showers develop ultimately impacting the thermometer heading into St. Patrick’s Day. Clouds and rain showers Thursday will drop afternoon highs down some ten degrees from what Wednesday’s high readings are forecast to be. High pressure begins to build back in late Thursday night into Friday, giving the area a brief lull in the rain before more showers revisit the region to start the weekend. Friday’s highs will rise into the 70s Saturday’s cold front looks to bring light to moderate precipitation during the morning and into early afternoon hours before ending as the winds shift out of the west and slightly cooler air comes back into the area.

Tonight there will be some clouds around, but it will be a dry evening. Temperatures look to stay even milder than last night! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, then clearing. Lows hold in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with overnight showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Early rain showers before gradual clearing. Highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Evening showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner