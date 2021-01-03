Colder with mixed precipitation Sunday

Here’s a look at your 7 Day Forecast
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow/rain showers by morning. Light and variable winds become calm overnight. Lows near 32 degrees.
Sunday: Rain and snow showers mixed early, turning to all rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.
Thursday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.
Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro