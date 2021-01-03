Colder with mixed precipitation Sunday

Today's Forecast

Dryer weather to begin your work week this new year

by: , (WDVM Meteorologist)

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at your 7 Day Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow/rain showers by morning. Light and variable winds become calm overnight. Lows near 32 degrees.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers mixed early, turning to all rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.    

Thursday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. 

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. 

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. 

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories