Colder air makes a quick visit to the region on Sunday into early next week

Happy Friday! Tonight is looking to be a dry night with increasing clouds and a southwest wind. This will help keep lows into the 40s and much milder than last evening. The last in a series of fronts this week will push through the region Saturday. This in turn will end the very mild temperatures that we’ve seen the last couple of days, but before that happens early day highs will once again be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Much colder air will return Saturday night and the timing is such, that as the cold air overspreads our cities and towns, a weak storm system to the south will be heading in our direction. The start of the precipitation will be in the form of rain., but snow is expected to mix in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Currently, it seems likely that accumulations will be light, but an inch or two south of d.C. And east of I-95 is possible. As the weekend storm pulls away, sunshine and very cold air are expected to build into the region. Monday will be the coldest day next week, but we will quickly warm by mid-week, with highs reaching the upper-50s to mid-60s for most of the area by Thursday. Dry weather is forecast too, but clouds and rain are possible with our next system to approach the area late Thursday.

Tonight: clear to mostly clear skies. Lows will range from 28-40 degrees.

Saturday: mostly cloudy with late day /evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday: early coastal snow showers, then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

Monday: sunny and very chilly. Highs around freezing.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs around 60 degrees.

Friday: am clouds, clearing and turning cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner