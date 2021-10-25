Colder air and windy conditions expected on Tuesday

Good Monday! Tonight, a cold front moves in, bringing rain and possibly some storms to the area early evening. Late tonight, with rain tapering off and some breaks in the clouds, may see patchy fog develop overnight. Temperatures are expected to be mainly in the 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy, cooler, and windy and certainly a change closer to what October is normally. Highs will be in the 60s, but with the wind and showers, it will feel colder. High pressure will build in mid-week, so Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and less wind, although a breeze is still expected. Wednesday night, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will gradually drop into the 40s. Thursday will start out mainly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase as our next weather system moves up from the south, starting to impact the region overnight Thursday and into Friday. Unlike tonight’s storm, Friday’s system should bring soaking rain and not any stormy weather, to the region. Current thinking is that a widespread 1-2+ inch event is possible for the area, with locally higher amounts possible, especially for along the Blue Ridge Mountains. The storm is rather quick-moving; thus, the bulk of the rain will fall during the morning hours on Friday before tapering off to light rain by the afternoon and evening. Over the weekend, drier weather is expected as high pressure makes a return.

Tonight: Rain and some storms. Lows to range between 52-64 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and windy. Highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and showers. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Rainy. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a great rest of your day!