Cold tonight but milder on Monday

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear and a cold night. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20’s. Calm winds.
Monday: Sunny skies and becoming mild. Highs will be in the low 50’s.
Tuesday: Sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 50 degrees.
Enjoy the week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro