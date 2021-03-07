Cold tonight but milder on Monday

More sunshine with much warmer temperatures this week

Tonight: Mostly clear and a cold night. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20’s. Calm winds.

Monday: Sunny skies and becoming mild. Highs will be in the low 50’s. 

Tuesday: Sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 50 degrees.

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

