Cold to start Saturday

Highs will be into the 40's Saturday.

Winds are calm this morning but still cold with temperatures in the 20’s this Saturday morning. Highs today will only rise into the 40’s. Warmer temperatures will come on Sunday; however, as high pressure moves to the east and returns us to southerly flow. Temperatures may rise near to the 60-degree point on Monday.

A cold front will arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning, causing a massive drop in temperatures. While we are mainly anticipating rainfall Monday night into Tuesday, a few flakes of snow will be possible as temperatures near the freezing point Tuesday morning. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely fall throughout the day, starting the day off at a mere high of 40 degrees.

This mass of cold air will leave us with bitterly cold conditions Wednesday and Thursday as highs will only be the 30’s Wednesday with lows in the 20’s in the mornings. We will continue to see this rock in temperatures as we head throughout November.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect skies to be partly clear. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few locations near 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower to come late. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Rain may fall out into some flurries early in the morning. Highs will be in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Plan to see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen