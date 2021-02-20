Cold temperatures dominate the weekend

Snow/rain on its way for Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – It was nice seeing that beautiful yellow ball in the sky today. The cold air was ushered in with a strong pressure gradient associated with high pressure. This was responsible for our NW winds at 17-22 mph and gusts over 40 mph. This will set the stage for one of our coldest nights yet. The sky will clear and winds will diminish through the evening. Overnight lows plummeting into the low teens with wind chills in the single digits. It will be a frigid start to your Sunday morning.

We’ll have another sunny day with a few late afternoon clouds and temperatures above freezing. As the high pressure begins to exit on Sunday, we can expect a shift in wind direction from NW to SW. This will begin our warming trend for the rest of the week.

Now, there is a trough passing through on Monday morning. It will arrive by mid-morning and begin as light snow. By midday, we’ll have enough warming that our entire region will change over to rain. The system will be out of the area by sunset.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Very cold with mostly clear skies. NW winds decreasing to 7-10 mph overnight. Lows into the teens with a wind chill down to the single digits.

Sunday: Mostly sunny early with some afternoon clouds. High’s will be in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds shift SE 5-7 mph.

Monday: Snow showers likely in the morning changing to all rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro