Good Sunday! Northwest gusty winds will continue into our evening hours as a cold front approaches our area. Snow showers will continue to fall into the evening across Western Maryland and parts of West Virginia. Colder but much drier air will continue to work its way into the region tonight which will dip our lows into the 20s, and higher elevations will dip into the single digits and teens tonight. Another cold front will pass through our area Monday which will reinforce colder air to the area. Winds will continue to be gusty Monday and it will feel like winter Monday with wind chills in the teens and single digits. An enhanced fire spread is possible with the low humidity, drying fuels, and gusty winds. High pressure will begin to push offshore, through Tuesday. Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday but still a bit cooler. Clouds are expected to increase later in the day as a warm front begins to approach. This could prompt some showers late Tuesday night. With cooler air near the surface, a wintry mix is possible west of I-95 and northern Maryland. The wintry mix will continue into Wednesday morning. With warm air closer to the surface, we could see a freezing rain event for areas like Garrett County. This is something that we will continue to monitor it as we get closer to Wednesday. By late Wednesday we will see a warming trend. As this low pressure passes, winds will begin to shift out of the southwest funneling in much warmer air. By early Thursday morning, a cold front associated with the low pressure will begin to reach our area. Associated with this cold front we could see strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threat with this front will be the damaging winds. The front will push through late Thursday night into the early morning of Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70’s, but by Friday, we see our temperatures cool down and conditions begin to dry. Another chilly weekend looks to be in store for next weekend, as we see our temperatures dip back down into the 50s and 60s, and 40s in the higher elevations. There is a chance for us to see rain return late Sunday into Monday.

Here is a look at the 7-day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with scattered snow flurries. Gusty NW winds with lows in the lower 20s and 30s.

MONDAY: Still cold! Mostly sunny skies with NW winds with single digits wind chills. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s and lows 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chilly start, a bit warmer than Monday. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: AM freezing rain/rain with windy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain with southwesterly gusty winds with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Starting to cool down with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-50s and lower 60s and lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: AM showers with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 40s.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward