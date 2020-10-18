Cold now but near record-breaking high temperatures come midweek

After a chilly morning, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60’s Sunday, but we will see winds gusting up to 20-25 mph! While temperatures will be reasonable, the breeze today may make for a little chill in the air, especially in the shade. The sun and southerly flow will make temperatures comfortable but will bring clouds into the region later this afternoon and evening.

Mild lows overnight Sunday, not as chill as we had over the past few mornings, but temperatures will be seasonable overnight and into Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be about the region for the first two days of your workweek. Most of the rain will stay west of the Blue Ridge, leaving the metro area mainly dry. The greatest chance of rain will be Monday for the Ridge and Valley, but the chance will lessen Tuesday. High mountain showers may occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

Midweek we warm up into the 80’s! Temperatures will rise 10-20 degrees above average. Near record-breaking high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but we may fall a bit short of the record of 85 for both Wednesday and Thursday. The record year was 1979. We will have to watch other climate recording stations to see if we can break any records this week.

A dry cold front to come Wednesday, but a wetter front may come this next weekend and give us precipitation. Unfortunately, the models currently less than a quarter of an inch. The front, however, will make temperatures fall back below the average for next Sunday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Skies become partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. South winds will range from 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: A bit more cloud cover with milder conditions. Lows will fall only into the 40’s and 50’s. Winds will be less than 5 mph out of the south.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a scattered shower north and west areas of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The metro will stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a lesser chance of rain. A slight chance of rain will come mainly for the Alleghany Mountains to the west. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Near record-breaking high temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Hagerstown’s record high was 85 degrees set back in 1979.

Thursday: Another warm day with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Clouds build back in before a front arrives for the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen