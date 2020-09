Cold front to sweep the heaviest rain out to sea

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! ONCE AGAIN, MANY AREAS WEST OF I-95 STAYED DRY, BUT CLOUDY, WHEREAS IF YOU LIVED CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY, RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES HAVE CREATED FLOODING ISSUES. A FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL EARLY EVENING, BUT SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE AFTER THE FLOOD WATCH IS DROPPED. TEMPS THIS EVENING WILL LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE MID-70S. HEADING INTO FRIDAY A COLD FRONT WILL SAG SOUTH AND THEN STALL OUT TO OUR SOUTH DURING THE EVENING HOURS. A NORTH TO NORTHEAST WIND DIRECTION WILL HELP USHER IN COOLER DAYTIME TEMPERATURES FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, KEEPING THE THERMOSTAT IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER TO NEAR 80 DEGREES!

SUNDAY, ANOTHER STRONGER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE IN OUR DIRECTION, BRINGING MORE WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS. ONCE AGAIN, THE MAIN CONCERN MAY BE A LOCALIZED HEAVY RAIN THREAT WITH ANY SHOWER OR STORM. THERE WILL ALSO BE A SLIGHT UPTICK IN SUNDAY’S AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPS, GETTING BACK INTO THE 80S. THE FRONT WILL FINALLY SHIFT AWAY FROM THE AREA, LEAVING NICER WEATHER TO TAKE OVER, BEGINNING MONDAY. A BIG DOME OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL HELP TO MAKE IT FEEL MORE LIKE FALL, THAN LATE SUMMER, BY GIVING US HIGHS IN THE 70S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S TO START NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 64-76 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WITH A FEW SHOWERS ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH A FEW MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SUNDAY. VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES..

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!