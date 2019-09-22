Cold front to send temperatures down Tuesday

Clouds will be on the increase Monday as a cold front arrives in our area. The system will bring a scattered chance of rain along with cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will go from the upper 80’s and lower 90’s Monday down into the mid to top 70’s Tuesday.

Be sure to get up and enjoy the fresh chill air Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50’s! A few of the highs for the middle part of the workweek will return into the 80’s, but it will be a relatively dry heat. A mini front will try to give us rain on Thursday, but the effects are limited to Saturday as a much stronger system looks to come for the week’s end.

Though the pleasant chilly mornings may stay around, temperatures due to drier air will rise as they head into the week’s end. Temperatures will likely approach 90 degrees on Saturday at the current going rate, but the good news to that, if any, is that we do have a chance for precipitation over the weekend, which may knock our temperatures down for the following week. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Any clouds from Sunday afternoon will clear overnight. Winds will calm, opening the chance for fog for some. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a scattered shower during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20.

Tuesday: Anticipate partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday: Watch for a few more clouds with an off chance of a light sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Clouds will try to clear Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Saturday: Clouds will quickly come back int the region with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Sunday: A few clouds will linger into the first part of the new week with a continued chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen