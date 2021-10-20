Cold front to bring showers to the area Thursday

Good Wednesday! Tonight, once again, will have a mainly starry sky as overnight lows hold in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Thursday will start off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front. Any storms in the Ohio Valley will be weakening as they reach our forecast area, and in fact, most of the activity will likely fall apart as they cross the Allegany Front and the Blue Ridge Mountains. A few showers may survive to the Blue Ridge and across northern Maryland during the dinnertime hours as the front pushes through overnight. On Friday, the front will be south of the area, but it will remain dry even though there will be plenty of clouds around. Temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler behind the frontal passage but will still likely be a little above normal for this time of year.

Thursday will start off sunny, but clouds and showers look to make a brief appearance around dinnertime. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Over the weekend, we’ll have plenty of dry hours, but a few spot showers are possible Saturday afternoon as a disturbance drops in from the north and west. Sunday is looking to start off dry and partly cloudy, but more clouds and showers will be on the increase from the west as a warm front and storm system heads our way. Next week’s weather is still a bit uncertain; however, I have maintained a slight chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday. Stay with the WDVM weather team as we follow our local weather

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows to range between 47-63 degrees.

Thursday: Clouds increase with a few late showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with some isolated showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with overnight rain. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with late stray showers. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great rest of your day!