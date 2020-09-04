Cold front passes by today, turning beautiful

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with spotty showers possible to the south, mostly through Northern Virginia and the DC metro. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 85 (81-88)

Friday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 56 (50-62)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 79 (76-83), Low: 57 (52-60)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Severe storms rolled through parts of the area yesterday, causing a good deal of damage across Montgomery County and areas east of the DC metro. Thankfully, just about everyone else was spared the worst of the storms since clouds stuck around. All of that stormy weather is behind us, for the most part, as we head into the holiday weekend. Even though the storms ended, the cold front responsible for all of the recent activity still hasn’t passed by yet. It will finally do so today, giving us breezy conditions. Since it’s taking a bit of time to pass through, today will still be warm and fairly humid, but relief finally does arrive tonight. This front will be mostly moisture-starved, but models are hinting at a bit of shower development through Northern Virginia and into the DC metro. So, rain chances can’t be completely ruled out.

Overnight temperatures finally drop well into the 50’s, as the weekend starts out feeling quite crisp. High pressure stayed locked over the area through the holiday weekend, giving us lots of sun. After highs start in the upper 70’s Saturday, we will gradually make a return into the 80’s by Labor Day as the high slides east. Either way, we’re going to have some fantastic conditions for anything outdoors you may want to do over the holiday weekend, so enjoy!

Toward the middle of next week we’ll have some unsettled weather returning. A stalled front sets up along the coast, while another front approaches from the west. Tuesday looks to stay dry but clouds will be increasing. Wednesday the western cold front will be close enough that we’ll have isolated showers around being wedged between both fronts. Next Thursday is when the cold front passes by, likely bringing scattered showers and storms. No drastic changes in temperatures are expected, as highs remain in the 80’s with lows mostly in the 60’s.

Have a great Friday and a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson