Cold but more sunshine for the weekend

Sunnier skies for the weekend. Temperatures will rise out of the 30s Saturday and into the 40s Sunday. Clouds, however, will build for Monday with a passing of a cold front. At the same time, the cold front will be mainly dry. There will be a slight chance of drizzle.

Temperatures cool back into the 30s and 40s once more for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies once again, but Thursday, a better chance of rain will come into the region.

While Thursday will see mainly rain with highs in the 50s. A chance of rain and snow looks to be in for next Friday, with temperatures falling once more.

