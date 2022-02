Tonight, our skies will gradually clear, and the winds will be active, ranging between 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s east of the Blue Ridge and single digits to teens west of the Blue Ridge, as wind chills drop close to zero in spots. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally