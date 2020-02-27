Cold and windy on Thursday

After seeing a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall Wednesday night, we look to see clouds breaking today with blustery conditions. Temperatures have dropped down into the 30’s and 40’s for Thursday with temperatures to fall down the mercury tonight with lows in the 20’s. Winds may gust up to 40 mph today, with winds by night gusting up to 25-30 mph. A few gusts of winds may carry over into Friday.

Friday looks nice and sunny, with only a few clouds. Temperatures will try to warm up into the 40’s. A dry cold front moves through the region Friday, giving us only a sprinkle of rain or a flake of snow. Colder temperatures will come for Saturday with highs only into the mid to upper 30’s. Temperatures will begin to rebound on Sunday.

We will try to raise the temperatures on Sunday. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Though we see sunshine on Sunday, clouds will begin to build on Monday with a chance of rain late. Temperatures will attempt to rise into the 60’s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers before a cold front to come Wednesday. A possible shower or storm moves through the region next Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest weather information.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds breaking with windy conditions. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s to around 40 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Thursday night: Expect a mix of clouds with cold and windy conditions. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain to come late. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

