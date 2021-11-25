Cold and windy end the week

Happy Thanksgiving! Overnight, a cold front will move offshore, exiting around or just after sunrise Friday. Rain amounts with this front will be light and under a quarter of an inch. In addition, temperatures will fall, and upslope snow showers will take over west of the Allegheny Front and persist at times through Friday. A little snow accumulation, to the tune of 1-2″ is possible along the highest elevations. Friday will become mostly sunny with northwest winds picking up throughout the day. Winds gusting between 30-40 mph range, look to be common, but also just shy of wind advisory criteria. As the winds rise, the thermometer will fall, as daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s in the mountains with low 40s elsewhere. The wind will subside a bit Friday night, but still, add a chill to the air as lows drop into the 20s. The weekend starts off with sunshine and breezy conditions, but on Sunday a clipper-type system will quickly move into the Mid-Atlantic states and impact us with overcast skies and light showers. Upslope snow showers appear likely along the Allegheny Front late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The latest forecast model trends bring the area a few rain or snow showers east of the mountains, but most solutions continue to keep locales east of the mountains dry. Temperatures will stay on the colder side of things each passing day with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

Black Friday is cold and windy and will feel more like late November. Stay warm and enjoy the remainder of the holiday weekend! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with showers developing. Lows to range between 32-48 degrees.

Friday: Lingering morning showers before turning mostly sunny and turning colder. Highs in the low to mid-40s

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. Highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Mtn. snow showers, otherwise dry and variably cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid-50s.

Have a great rest of your day!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner