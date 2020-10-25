Cold and rainy Sunday

Cold and rainy this Sunday. Temperatures today have already met their high temperature. Daytime highs will linger in the mid to upper 40’s to around 50. Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below average, a great contrast to nearly 20 degrees warmer last week. Rainfall Sunday, compared to what is coming later this week, will be minimal. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch or less. A few heavier downpours may see closer to a half-inch.

Temperatures during the week will generally be close to average. Temperatures dip into the 50’s on Wednesday due to a slight chance of rain. Heavier rains come Thursday with highs in the 60’s before temperatures bottom out into the 50’s Friday and Saturday. Rains Thursday into Friday in total will range from 1-3 inches. Most of the showers will fall on Thursday.

Massive amounts of cold air will be behind Thursday and Friday’s system. Temperatures will drop into the 30’s Friday night into Saturday morning, with highs only reaching into the low to mid 50’s Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Cold and rainy. Temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a quarter inch.

Sunday night: A chance of showers continues into the night with lows falling into the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be calm. Watch for areas of fog.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a light shower, otherwise drier and warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a light shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Heavy showers likely with highs in the middle 60’s. Rain potential 1-2 inches.

Friday: Rain continues into Friday. Storm totals for rain late week will range from 1-3 inches. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: Clearing out with chilly conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen