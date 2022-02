Overnight into Friday, a cold front will move through the area, and over time rain will change over to freezing rain in Garrett, western Grant, and western Pendleton counties during Friday morning. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 am tonight and lasting into the mid-afternoon hours of Friday. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally