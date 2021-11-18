Cold air makes a comeback on Friday

After midnight the shower activity will come to an end, as a cold front pass offshore, gusty northwesterly winds will build in behind the front. There may even be a few upslope snows possible along the Allegheny Front as low temperatures overnight will be in the 30s for most, with 20s over the higher terrain. Heading into Friday we’ll see sunny skies and the winds will continue to howl out of the northwest, making for a very blustery day. With the strong winds around, daytime highs will only reach into the 40s for most, with 30s over the higher terrain. With the strong winds, wind chills will hold in the 20s and 30s for most of the day. Friday night, lows will be in the 20s for most, with some lower 30s in and around Washington DC.

Over the weekend, high pressure will slide offshore, and the winds will change to a more southerly direction, which in turn will make the temps rise slowly from Saturday to Sunday. On Sunday, as high pressure moves offshore, another strong cold front comes in from the west and by Monday, some more light showers will graze the area. Once again, this strong cold front will drop temperatures along with the possibility of some snow showers along the Allegheny Front. After the front exits the coast, sunny to mostly sunny skies will be seen. The initial drop in temperature on Tuesday will gradually moderate by Thanksgiving Day.

Tonight: Early showers, then clearing and turning colder. Lows to range between 29-44 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy and slightly milder. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny with light early rain showers. Turning cold and windy. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, and very cold! Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs low 50s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid-50s.

