Cloudy Thursday with spotty showers west of I-81

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible, mainly west of I-81. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 72 (66-75)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and warm with spotty showers possible. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, Low: 60 (54-63)

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the PM. A bit breezy and warm as well. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, High: 82 (76-85), Low: 62 (58-65)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70’s and lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower and middle 70’s and lows will be in the middle and upper 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s and lows will be in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s and lows will be in the lower and middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and lows will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Finally, the early morning winter-like chill has left us! Temperatures early on this Thursday morning have mainly settled into the 40’s, with just a few locations in the upper 30’s. This is all the cooler we will get, as clouds are quickly arriving over the mountains from the west. By the mid-morning, we’re talking about mostly cloudy skies for just about everyone through the rest of the day. Spotty showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through, but this light rain will mainly stay in the mountains west of I-81. Areas east towards the Beltway and much of Maryland will stay dry.

On Friday, the low that is responsible for today’s warm front will shuttle through to our north. We’ll be squarely in the warm sector of this system, so warm temperatures in the 80’s are expected tomorrow. This daytime heating along with being near the system will lead to scattered afternoon showers and storms. On Saturday, a cold front will gradually drop south; meaning additional light rain chances, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures won’t be as warm because of this, mainly in the 70’s.

Ending out the weekend and heading into next week, our unsettled weather is likely to continue. The combination of a massive upper-level low sitting overhead, as well as an additional strong surface low on Monday, will lead to continued rainfall. Sunday scattered showers will be once again possible, and as of right now it looks cool and stable enough that no storms are expected. We’ll be watching this potential in the coming days given the strength of this low as is passes by. Monday is looking very soggy indeed, with rain throughout the day. Finally Tuesday sees a gradual end to the rainfall, but temperatures will have cooled back into the 60’s after all of the rainfall, roughly 10 degrees below average. Wednesday we finally get some sunshine and nicer conditions.

Have a great rest of your Thursday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson