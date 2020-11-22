Cloudy Sunday with cooler temperatures

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’ll continue to have cloudy skies this evening with a chance of spot showers. A little on the mild side for this time of year with lows in the low to mid 40’s. As a warm front to our south moves northward Sunday, it will leave us with an easterly wind and plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures will be cooler as we stay in the low to mid 50’s. A cold front will move towards the region by Sunday evening through Monday morning. We can expect some rain showers with this frontal boundary. There’s a high pressure behind the front, which will help clear us out quickly. Monday will begin with clouds, but we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. With the front’s passing, nighttime temperatures will get down to freezing across the region Monday night. We’ll still have dry conditions on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. As of now, there’s a chance of showers on Thanksgiving day, but we’ll continue to keep you updated on the timing.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s. Northeast winds 5-7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Best chance of rain towards the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Early morning shower and then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro