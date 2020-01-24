Cloudy skies with rain to come

Heavy rains are in the forecast Friday into Saturday. We all look to see a very chilly rain seeing up to an inch of heavy rain at times. There will be more cooling air for the mountains to arrive Saturday into Sunday.

While the highlands could see a mix of snow and glaze of freezing rain on Sunday, ice should be light. Plus roadways are currently a bit warm, but take precautions Saturday night into Sunday. The highest mountains could receive a good bit of snow to fall, but if anything here in the valley, we look to see just a few flying flurries flying off the mountains Sunday and Monday.

We will try to clear out on Sunday and Monday, but I think we may fall just a bit short of seeing full-on sunny skies as we head into the new week. Clouds back behind the system could leave us rather grey, but at least temperatures will be in the 40’s as highs.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers entering into the region with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the north and east at 5-10 mph.

Friday night: Heavier showers come in Friday night into Saturday. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30. We could see up to a good inch of rain.

Saturday: A cold soaking rain during the early morning hours will turn to a few lesser showers before noon. Clouds will stick around, however.

Sunday: A few broken clouds with a possible flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Watch for clouds to part with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: A few extra clouds will meander back in with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: A few breaks in the clouds with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen