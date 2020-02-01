Cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening

There will be a possible flurry mixed in overnight into Sunday morning.

We look to see a few showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. A few areas in the high mountains to the west could see a slight mix of wintry precipitation. Beyond that, we see clouds for your Saturday.

Sunday brings the slight hope for a little bit of sunshine along with a few morning flurries possible before temperatures rise into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Clouds will clear out Monday.

Monday brings plentiful sunshine, but also a massive warm-up in temperatures! Highs on Monday will be 20 degrees above the average for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the 60’s!

Warmer temperatures will bring clouds and rain, however. Expect clouds to increase on Tuesday with a few showers possible, and then rain becomes more likely Wednesday and Thursday. We may see a good inch of rainfall before the week is all said and done. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the north at five mph.

Saturday night: Expect the clouds to stick around with a possible flurry mixed in. Lows will be in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A few broken clouds with a few flurries early. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with temperatures soaring up into the 60’s!

Tuesday: A few extra clouds with a chance of a shower with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Rain will become more likely. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Rain likely with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Showers tapering down with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen