Cloudy skies will be in the four-state Monday

There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower Monday.

Clouds will enter into the region overnight Sunday into Monday morning. There may be drizzle as we head to work Monday. An isolated shower is possible Monday with temperatures mainly staying into the 70’s. A few 80’s will be possible south, but a better chance of a warm-up comes midweek.

We break into some sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80’s. A ridge of high pressure will return us to southerly flow Wednesday causing temperatures to go up into the 90’s!

A cold front will pass Thursday and Friday giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but also give us the slight opportunity to cool back down into the low to mid 80’s for the weekend.

Unfortunately, after day seven we look to see that weak trough for the weekend turns into another ridge which may send temperatures back up into the 90’s by the middle of the following week, but a channel of cool air looks to come as we head into the latter half of the month. This potential scenario may lead to our last tastes of summer with the autumn air slowly slipping in.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of drizzle as we head towards morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Monday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with a few going into the low 80’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Broken clouds with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Watch for an isolated thundershower with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a scattered thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: Look for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen