Cloudy skies throughout the day

A chance of showers will come this afternoon and evening.

Overcast skies on Tuesday with a few hits or miss showers across the area. Rainfall amounts will range from a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch. Light scattered showers are likely. The best chance for rain today will be in the later afternoon and evening.

Showers should exit before midnight. Winds will then kick up from the northwest with winds 5-15 mph. More winds will come as we go into Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will clear as we head into Wednesday, and we will see more sunshine as we head into Thursday.

Friday morning will be bitterly cold with lows in the teens and 20’s. Highs will rebound Saturday and Sunday with a few extra clouds, but temperatures will be in the 50’s. Our next chance for rain comes Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Some locations will rise into the upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday night: Cloudy skies with a chance of showers before midnight. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15

mph.

Wednesday: Expect clearing skies throughout the day with wind gusts out of the northwest. Highs will be into the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: Highs in the low to mid 40’s with sunny skies.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen