Cloudy skies for Wednesday

Cloudy skies will be the main story for Wednesday as we await showers Thursday. Most of us will remain dry on Wednesday, but a chance of showers are scheduled to arrive late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The highest chance for rain on Wednesday will be along and south of I-66.

Halloween night is quite the toss-up when it comes to trick-or-treating. A line of showers associated with the cold front will begin to impact areas to the west as early as 5 p.m. on Thursday. In the valley, the heaviest of the showers are set to arrive around 7 to 8 o’clock hours. The metro region will see the rain coming late, but keep the rain gear handy just in case.

There will be a few morning showers Friday before clearing out and cooling off. Highs on Friday will only be into the middle to upper 50’s. Friday night’s temperature will be extra cold as cold air pours in behind the front. Lows Friday night into Saturday are set to be in the 30’s!

The continued chill will likely be the case as we head into the next work week. We will return to sunny skies, but temperatures will only rise into the 50’s as highs and fall into the 30’s as lows. Be sure to bundle up!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at five mph.

Wednesday: Plan to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers during the early morning, then partly sunny skies during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle 50’s.

Sunday: Watch for a few clouds, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies will begin a new work week. Highs will be in the middle 50’s.

Tuesday: Broken clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen